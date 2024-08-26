A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The suspect, Alexis Maria Miller, was arrested on Friday and is now in custody at the Harris County Jail. She is charged in the 230th State District Court.

Alexis Maria Miller (Photo: Houston Police Department)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The victim, Christos Simopoulos, was found dead on July 2 at around 7:35 p.m. Officers discovered him inside his apartment located at 2009 Colquitt Street with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced Simopoulos dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Man killed in shooting outside Houston Airbnb pool party

Initially, there were no leads regarding a motive or suspect. However, after an investigation, Miller was identified as the suspect, and charges were filed on August 20. Miller was apprehended without incident by the Houston Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit.

The case remains under investigation as Miller awaits her court appearance.