The Brief 27-year-old Brandon Lewis is accused of fatally stabbing a man on Tuesday. The incident was reported near Lockwood and Laura Koppe Roads. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Prosecutors are looking to deny bond for the man accused of stabbing and killing another man in northeast Houston on Tuesday.

Arrest for NE Houston stabbing

What we know:

Houston Police have identified 27-year-old Brandon Lewis as the suspect accused in Tuesday's stabbing.

Records confirm Lewis is in Harris County custody on a murder charge. His bond has not been set as of this report.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to have a hearing to deny bond for Lewis.

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The backstory:

The incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Lockwood and Laura Koppe Roads.

Police say they were called about a man with a stab wound lying in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced the 55-year-old victim deceased at the scene.

Officials are not publicly naming the victim until his loved ones have been notified.

Witnesses at the scene identified Lewis as the suspect. He was then detained after a short foot chase.

What we don't know:

Details about what led up to the stabbing are unclear.

Officials at the scene said the incident started with an argument on a METRO bus, but METRO officials deny the claim as they say the incident has no ties to METRO.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)