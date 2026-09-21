Authorities warn scammers are using real arrest information to target families

The Brief The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is warning about bail bond scams targeting families of people who have recently been arrested. Scammers may use publicly available arrest information to make their calls appear legitimate. Authorities are urging families to independently verify bond information and fees before sending money.



The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers using information about recent arrests to target an arrested person’s family and demand money for bail or other supposed fees.

How bail bond scams work

What we know:

The sheriff’s office says arrest information may be publicly available, allowing scammers to learn the names of people who have recently been arrested and other legitimate details about their arrests.

Scammers can then contact family members and use those details to make the call sound convincing.

The caller may claim money needs to be sent immediately for bail or bond services. In some cases, the sheriff’s office says victims are told they also need to pay an upfront fee for an ankle monitor or another service, increasing the amount of money requested.

Authorities caution that a caller knowing about a real arrest does not mean the person is legitimate. Names, phone numbers, caller ID information and accurate details about an arrest should not be considered proof that the person requesting money is who they claim to be.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not provide information about how many people have been targeted by the scam or whether any Fort Bend County residents have lost money.

How to protect yourself from bail bond scams

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office recommends independently verifying an arrest, bond information and any required fees before sending money.

Residents should contact the jail, court or bail bond company directly using contact information they independently verify rather than a phone number or link provided by a caller.

The sheriff’s office also recommends being suspicious of unexpected requests for additional fees, including upfront payments for ankle monitors or other services.

Authorities say families should not allow a caller’s sense of urgency or concern for a loved one to pressure them into sending money before verifying who they are dealing with.