Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025: What you need to know

The Brief The 64th Annual Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday. The parade begins at noon.



Houston's 64th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday and hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade

What we know:

The parade will wind through downtown Houston starting at noon.

The two-hour parade is one of the largest in the U.S.

Organizers say the more than 100 parade entries will "delight the Irish and Irish-at-heart."

Ian Martin is this year's Grand Marshal.

Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade Route

(Source: Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade)

Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade Forecast

A cold front moved through the Houston area on Saturday morning.

Overall, it will be a nice day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, but it will also be breezy.

When is St. Patrick's Day?

Even though many St. Patrick's Day parades are being held this weekend, the actual holiday is not until Monday, March 17.