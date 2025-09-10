Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: How to buy tickets

article

For $100, you can enter to win a brand-new house while making a difference in the lives of children battling serious diseases.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale now.

Click here to get your ticket.

Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Your $100 ticket enters you to win a four-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Waller. It is an estimated 3,200 square feet and worth an estimated $493,000.

The two-story home also features a three-car garage, a first-floor study, an upstairs game room and media room, and a backyard with a covered patio.

The drawing is happening on FOX 26 Houston on Nov. 19.

The raffle raises money for the children's research hospital in Memphis where kids from across the country go for treatment.

Other prizes

If you purchase your ticket by certain dates, you will be eligible to win other prizes:

Sept. 17: Country Music Association Awards Fly-Away Package

Oct. 1: Ultimate Houston Astros & Rockets Sports Package

Oct. 22: $10,000 VISA Gift Card

Nov. 5: 2 CT T.W. Diamond "X" Bracelet in 10K Gold

Nov. 17: Clarity Series Balance 9 Hot Tub

How to purchase a ticket

To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/houston

You can also learn more about the giveaway.

You can also call 800-303-4413.