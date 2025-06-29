Teen shot during fight at southeast Houston party, police say
HOUSTON - Police are looking for any suspects who were involved in a shooting during a party in southeast Houston Saturday night.
Houston Southmund shooting: Teen injured during fight
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Southmund Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
HPD Lt. Khan said a party was happening in the area when a fight broke out between some attendees.
Shots were fired during the fight, striking a teen girl.
The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no suspect information, and it's not clear if more than one person opened fire.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan.