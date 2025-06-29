Teen shot during fight at southeast Houston party, police say

The Brief Police were called to Southmund Street on Saturday night. A teen was shot during a fight at a party, but is expected to recover. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Police are looking for any suspects who were involved in a shooting during a party in southeast Houston Saturday night.

Houston Southmund shooting: Teen injured during fight

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Southmund Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HPD Lt. Khan said a party was happening in the area when a fight broke out between some attendees.

Shots were fired during the fight, striking a teen girl.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect information, and it's not clear if more than one person opened fire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)