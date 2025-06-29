Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot during fight at southeast Houston party, police say

By
Published  June 29, 2025 11:46am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Teen shot during fight at southeast Houston party, police say

Teen shot during fight at southeast Houston party, police say

The teen is expected to recover, but police are looking for any suspects in connection to the shooting.

The Brief

    • Police were called to Southmund Street on Saturday night.
    • A teen was shot during a fight at a party, but is expected to recover.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for any suspects who were involved in a shooting during a party in southeast Houston Saturday night.

Houston Southmund shooting: Teen injured during fight

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Southmund Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HPD Lt. Khan said a party was happening in the area when a fight broke out between some attendees.

Shots were fired during the fight, striking a teen girl.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect information, and it's not clear if more than one person opened fire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston