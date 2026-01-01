Girlfriend finds man fatally shot outside east Houston apartment, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called early Thursday to an apartment on Woodforest Boulevard. Officials say the victim left the apartment overnight and returned before his girlfriend found him. The victim's girlfriend found him unresponsive on their front porch.



A man has died after he was found with a gunshot wound outside his apartment in east Houston.

Houston shooting: Woodforest Boulevard

What we know:

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Harris County deputies were called to an apartment complex on Woodforest Boulevard by Normandy Street.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the man had left his apartment at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and returned later on that morning.

At about 6 a.m., his girlfriend found him unresponsive on the front porch and called authorities.

The sergeant at the scene says the girlfriend and another resident live at the apartment with the victim, and the girlfriend didn't hear any disturbances before finding the victim.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding any suspects or a motive behind the shooting.