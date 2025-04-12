Woodfair Drive shooting: Houston Police release video tied to deadly February shooting

The Brief The shooting happened on February 10 at about 4 a.m. at the Mar De Sol Apartments. Security video shows a suspect in a camouflage hoodie walking near a parking lot, then running the opposite way. Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police have released security footage in hopes of finding the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in February.

Woodfair Drive shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on February 10 at about 4 a.m. Police were called to the Mar De Sol Apartments on Woodfair Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Emilio Dominguez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say Dominguez was walking when the suspect approached him and fired multiple shots. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect has not been identified.

Security video released

What we know:

Houston police released security footage of a possible suspect on Thursday.

The video starts with a person in a camouflage hoodie walking near a parking lot at about 3:45 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

The video then cuts to 4:02 a.m. as the person runs in the opposite direction.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or the suspect can call one of the following agencies:

Houston PD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Tips to Crime Stoppers can be sent anonymously.