Woman shot to death in Houston: Police say shooter walked up to car and opened fire

A woman was killed when someone walked up to her car and opened fire in the parking lot of a Houston gas station, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Police say the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat when someone walked across the street, walked up to her car and fired a pistol multiple times into the window.

The woman died. Her identity has not been released, but police described her as being in her mid-20s.

The suspect reportedly took off running behind the store. Witnesses told police he got into a dark-color or burgundy vehicle, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with a missing bumper.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’0" tall, with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a hoodie, possibly grey with dark-color sleeves, and blue or black shorts.

According to police, at the time of the shooting there was a man in the passenger seat of the woman’s car. He was not injured. Police say he went into the store after the shooting and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.