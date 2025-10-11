Man found shot at Houston apartment complex; police seeking information

The Brief A man was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Westridge Street. The victim is expected to recover. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A young man was sent to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday night, and police are looking for any information about what happened.

Houston: Shooting victim found on Westridge Street

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Westridge Street, near NRG.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers applied chest seals to the victim, and he was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

(Photo credit: OnScene)

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

There is no information about any possible suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)