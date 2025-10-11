Man found shot at Houston apartment complex; police seeking information
HOUSTON - A young man was sent to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday night, and police are looking for any information about what happened.
Houston: Shooting victim found on Westridge Street
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Westridge Street, near NRG.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers applied chest seals to the victim, and he was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
(Photo credit: OnScene)
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified.
There is no information about any possible suspects or a motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and OnScene