'Disturbance' between couple kills woman, injures man in northeast Houston, officials say

The Brief The incident was reported on West Village Drive, near the Eastex Freeway. A "disturbance" between a couple resulted in a woman being shot and killed and a man being injured. Investigators are said to be speaking to loved ones and witnesses for more information.



A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a reported "disturbance" between the couple in northeast Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

Houston shooting: Deadly ‘disturbance’ between married couple

(Photo credit: OnScene)

What we know:

The incident was reported Sunday morning in the 12200 block of West Village Drive, near Highway 69 and Aldine Mail Route Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies at the scene found a woman deceased with a gunshot wound. A man was at the scene with a laceration.

Harris County Sergeant Michael Ritchie said the incident was reported at about 10 a.m. He also said there was some sort of altercation between the couple that resulted in a gun being fired.

They were the only two in the residence at the time.

The man involved was taken to a hospital for his injury.

Detectives are looking into whether or not the woman's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. They're also said to be speaking to loved ones and witnesses for more information.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no update on the man's condition.

The relationship between the couple is not clear at this time. Sheriff Gonzalez says the two were husband and wife, but authorities at the scene couldn't confirm.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.