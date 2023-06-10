Houston police say a man getting tacos was shot Friday night during what he believes to be a case of mistaken identity.

The unidentified man told officers after he got some tacos in the 9000 block of Town Park around 10:30 p.m. was walking in the parking lot when two men, whom he believes to be gangsters, came up to him and shot him in the arm. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear why the man was shot, but he tells officers he thinks they mistook him for someone else and didn't say much to him before the shooting.

An investigation remains underway.