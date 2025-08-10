Northwest Houston: Two found with gunshot wounds while dropping off children at grandmother's home, police say

The Brief Police found paramedics helping two victims on Bland Street. The two were dropping off their children at a grandmother's home. The kids were not hurt. Information about the shooting itself is limited.



Two people were sent to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, and Houston Police are looking to figure out what happened.

Houston crime: Shooting victims found on Bland Street

What we know:

At about 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Bland Street, near Wheatley Street and West Little York Road.

When officers arrived, they found paramedics helping two victims who had gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Authorities at the scene say the two were bringing their children to a grandmother's house when police found them. The children were not hurt.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information about where or when the shooting happened. The victims' vehicle showed no visible damage, and no shell casings were found at the scene.

Police believe it happened before the victims picked up their children.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)