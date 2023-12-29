Houston police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on Thursday night.

Authorities say the wounded man was in a car that had pulled over at a gas station in the 4400 block of San Felipe for help.

They believe the shooting occurred somewhere else, possibly on the I-160 Loop.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, but authorities say it was possibly related to road rage. The investigation is ongoing.