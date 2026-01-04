Man shot by former neighbor; suspect surrenders after standoff, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was arrested overnight after police say an altercation between former neighbors led to a standoff in Houston's Spring Branch area.
Houston crime: Spring Branch shooting, standoff
What we know:
Police were called about 1 a.m. Sunday to Blankenship Drive, near Bingle Road and Kempwood Drive.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the lower leg. He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
After the shooting, police say the suspect went back inside his home and didn't comply with the officers' commands.
Officers made a perimeter around the home and gave more commands to the suspect.
At about 3 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody with no further incident.
According to police, the suspect and victim used to be neighbors. The victim allegedly visited to gather his belongings when an argument started between the two, leading up to the shooting.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police