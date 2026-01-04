Man shot by former neighbor; suspect surrenders after standoff, Houston police say

The Brief Police found a man shot on Blakenship Drive. The suspect allegedly went back inside his home when police came, but later surrendered. Police say the suspect and victim were former neighbors and the victim came to gather his belongings.



A man was arrested overnight after police say an altercation between former neighbors led to a standoff in Houston's Spring Branch area.

Houston crime: Spring Branch shooting, standoff

What we know:

Police were called about 1 a.m. Sunday to Blankenship Drive, near Bingle Road and Kempwood Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the lower leg. He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

After the shooting, police say the suspect went back inside his home and didn't comply with the officers' commands.

Officers made a perimeter around the home and gave more commands to the suspect.

At about 3 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody with no further incident.

According to police, the suspect and victim used to be neighbors. The victim allegedly visited to gather his belongings when an argument started between the two, leading up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.