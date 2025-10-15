Southwest Houston: Suspect turns himself in for deadly shootout in club parking lot, police say

The Brief Police say John Leathers Jr. turned himself in for a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. Allegedly, Leathers shot at a vehicle following an altercation, killing a woman and injuring a man. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man has reportedly turned himself in for a deadly shootout outside a southwest Houston club over the weekend.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Club Aragon

The backstory:

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, police say they were called to the 8500 block of South Gessner Road, near the Southwest Freeway.

Officers at the scene found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. A woman was found deceased in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound. The male driver suffered a gunshot to his back and was taken to a hospital.

Police say two others were in the car, but they weren't hurt.

Allegedly, the incident started with an altercation between the deceased woman and another woman at Club Aragon near South Gessner and Beechnut Street. The altercation reportedly led to the women's boyfriends pulling out guns in the parking lot and shooting at each other.

Arrests and updates

What we know:

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old John Eneal Leathers Jr. Records show that Leathers remains in Harris County custody for a murder charge, and his bond has been set at $250,000.

In the announcement, police claim Leathers shot at the victims' vehicle as the two tried to leave the scene.

Once Leathers was identified as the wanted suspect, he allegedly turned himself into Houston Police.

What we don't know:

No one else involved has been identified at this time. Police say the woman who was killed was 43 years old, but her identity has to be verified by Harris County medical examiners..

It's not clear if anyone else will be arrested or charged in this case.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)