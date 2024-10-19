Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Houston father who confronted vandals

Published  October 19, 2024 8:59am CDT
Houston
A Houston family is mourning the loss of a beloved father and husband who was shot and killed as he was confronting suspected vandals. FOX 26's Jade Flury spoke with the victim's distraught family.

HOUSTON - Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a man who was confronting vandals near his Houston home.

17-year-old Cristian Gasca Martinez is now charged with the August murder of Osvaldo Casas.

Cristian Gasca Martinez

Houston police said Casas, 37, was shot and killed near his home on Loper Street after confronting vandalism suspects. The victim's family said the night before the suspect threw flour and eggs on their vehicle. 

Family members said Casas ran back to the house before he collapsed. His pregnant wife performed CPR until first responders arrived. 

Osvaldo Casas (Courtesy of Cosas' family)

Investigators later identified Gasca Martinez as the suspect.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested the 17-year-old on Thursday.