A man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shootout along a street in northwest Houston, police say.

Officers initially responded to a Shot Spotter call – a gunfire detection system – around 2 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Sherwood. Police say they also started receiving calls about a person down at the scene.

When officers arrived, they learned that a male had been transported to the hospital.

Police say officers were then flagged down by a witness who said there was another man down on the sidewalk. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Sherwood.

According to police, it appears the shooting occurred along Sherwood Lane near an apartment complex.

Police say several shell casings of two different calibers were found on either side of the street and in the middle of the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Police say they detained several witnesses but no suspect. The investigation is ongoing.