Suspect wanted in deadly southwest Houston shooting, police say

A man has been named a wanted suspect for a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Houston Oakmoor Parkway shooting: Suspect wanted

Demeche Williams (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to Houston Police, 35-year-old Demeche Williams is wanted for the shooting death of 25-year-old Steven Williams.

The shooting was reported at about noon on Monday in the 11900 block of Oakmoor Parkway, near Highway 288 and Airport Blvd.

Police say the suspect banged on the man's door, and they ended up in a fight that spilled into the parking lot.

At some point, shots were fired. The man who lived in the apartment, now identified as Steven, was injured and died from his injuries.

Police say Demeche was later identified as the suspect, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged him for his role in the shooting.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding Demeche's whereabouts or a possible motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)