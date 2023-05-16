Police are investigating the shooting of a man near a taco truck in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of W Bellfort Blvd.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on W Bellfort.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say two male suspects jumped out and attacked the man, with one of the suspects shooting him in the hip.

He was transported to the hospital and was taken into custody.

There is no description of either suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.