Houston: 16-year-old charged for other teen's shooting injury near NRG Stadium, officials say

Published  October 22, 2025 2:02pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The shooting was reported Wednesday morning on Kirby Drive.
    • A 16-year-old has reportedly been charged. Another juvenile was hospitalized with a "superficial wound."
    • Authorities say the two juveniles are students at an alternative education school, but the incident was off campus.

HOUSTON - A teen is in custody and another juvenile was sent to a hospital following a shooting near Houston's NRG stadium, authorities say.

Houston crime: Shooting near NRG

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Kirby Drive near McNee Road, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Allegedly, a 16-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Another juvenile was reportedly hospitalized with a "superficial wound."

Constable Rosen says the two are students at a "juvenile justice alternative education school," but this incident happened off campus.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

