Houston: 16-year-old charged for other teen's shooting injury near NRG Stadium, officials say
HOUSTON - A teen is in custody and another juvenile was sent to a hospital following a shooting near Houston's NRG stadium, authorities say.
Houston crime: Shooting near NRG
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Kirby Drive near McNee Road, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.
Allegedly, a 16-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Another juvenile was reportedly hospitalized with a "superficial wound."
Constable Rosen says the two are students at a "juvenile justice alternative education school," but this incident happened off campus.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.