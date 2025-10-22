The Brief The shooting was reported Wednesday morning on Kirby Drive. A 16-year-old has reportedly been charged. Another juvenile was hospitalized with a "superficial wound." Authorities say the two juveniles are students at an alternative education school, but the incident was off campus.



A teen is in custody and another juvenile was sent to a hospital following a shooting near Houston's NRG stadium, authorities say.

Houston crime: Shooting near NRG

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Kirby Drive near McNee Road, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Allegedly, a 16-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Another juvenile was reportedly hospitalized with a "superficial wound."

Constable Rosen says the two are students at a "juvenile justice alternative education school," but this incident happened off campus.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.