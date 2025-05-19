Houston shooting: Man shot on W. Fuqua; suspects fled
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a group of suspects after a man was shot to death in a parking lot in southwest Houston on Sunday night.
Deadly shooting in Houston parking lot
What we know:
Around 9:30 p.m., Houston police and the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting on W. Fuqua near Chimney Rock.
According to police, it appears a man and a group of suspects were involved in a confrontation in the parking lot.
Police say a male suspect sucker punched the man and then a second male suspect shot him before fleeing the scene.
HFD treated the man and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A shooting is investigated on W. Fuqua.
Dig deeper:
One suspect is described only as a Black male in his 20s. He was wearing a gray hoodie. The other suspect is believed to be in his 20s and reportedly had dreadlocks and wore a black t-shirt. A female was also reportedly with the group.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. It’s unclear at this time what sparked the confrontation.
Investigation continues
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.