Police are searching for a group of suspects after a man was shot to death in a parking lot in southwest Houston on Sunday night.

What we know:

Around 9:30 p.m., Houston police and the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting on W. Fuqua near Chimney Rock.

According to police, it appears a man and a group of suspects were involved in a confrontation in the parking lot.

Police say a male suspect sucker punched the man and then a second male suspect shot him before fleeing the scene.

HFD treated the man and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

One suspect is described only as a Black male in his 20s. He was wearing a gray hoodie. The other suspect is believed to be in his 20s and reportedly had dreadlocks and wore a black t-shirt. A female was also reportedly with the group.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. It’s unclear at this time what sparked the confrontation.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.