A 46-year-old man was fatally shot on Tuesday evening after confronting two suspects in west Houston. It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Overbrook Lane, where the man tried to intervene in a shoplifting incident.

Police say the man used pepper spray on the suspects and chased them down the sidewalk. At some point, the suspects pulled out guns and fired, hitting the man. He died at the scene.

The suspects, both black males between 18 and 25, ran off after the shooting. One wore a gray hoodie and shorts, while the other was all black. Police have released surveillance photos and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The victim's name hasn’t been released yet as officials work to confirm his identity.