A witness reported hearing an argument before a man was shot in the head at an apartment complex in northwest Houston early Tuesday morning, police say.

The deadly shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Antoine Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that a man, believed to be in his 60s, had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a witness reported hearing someone knock on a door and then an argument.

Police believe the man knew the person who was at the door, but that person has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.