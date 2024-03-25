Houston shooting: Deadly double shooting under investigation in Third Ward

Houston police are on the scene following a deadly double shooting in Houston's Third Ward on Monday night.

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Ennis just before 9 p.m.

Houston police said they responded to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they heard moaning coming from inside of an apartment unit.

Officers opened the door and a 4-year-old girl came out, telling officers that her mom had fallen down and needed help.

Officers later found the woman with a gunshot wound. She has been taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Officials said they also found a man with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a domestic violence incident where the man shot his female friend.

The child was not injured in the incident, according to officials.