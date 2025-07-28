The Brief A man was killed in the parking lot of a METRO transit center on Old Spanish Trail. Police say he argued with someone before the shooting. The gunman remains at large.



A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a METRO transit center in Houston on Sunday evening.

Man killed in Houston shooting

What we know:

Houston police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Old Spanish Trail around 6:35 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of a METRO transit center.

Police say the man argued with someone before the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

The suspect has not been identified and there is no description of the person police are searching for.

It's unclear what the argument was about.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD's Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.