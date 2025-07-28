Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Man killed at METRO transit center on Old Spanish Trail

By
Published  July 28, 2025 11:54am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Man shot, killed at Houston METRO transit center

Man shot, killed at Houston METRO transit center

A man was shot and killed at a METRO transit center on Old Spanish Trail Sunday evening.

The Brief

    • A man was killed in the parking lot of a METRO transit center on Old Spanish Trail.
    • Police say he argued with someone before the shooting.
    • The gunman remains at large.

HOUSTON - A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a METRO transit center in Houston on Sunday evening.

Man killed in Houston shooting

What we know:

Houston police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Old Spanish Trail around 6:35 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of a METRO transit center.

Police say the man argued with someone before the shooting.

Houston news today: Girl, man shot; Humble mall bomb threat

Houston news today: Girl, man shot; Humble mall bomb threat

Today's Houston news for July 28, 2025 includes a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, a bomb threat the prompted the evacuation of Deerbrook Mall in Humble, a Houston man convicted in a migrant smuggling case and a look at today's weather forecast.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

The suspect has not been identified and there is no description of the person police are searching for.

It's unclear what the argument was about.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD's Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

HoustonCrime and Public SafetyHarris County