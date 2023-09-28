Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting of a man in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a notification from ShotSpotter – a gunfire detection system – in the 6800 block of Sunflower Street near Cullen Blvd. around 11:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers started looking around and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a duplex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the ShotSpotter call, police say they got a call from a woman who also reported the shooting.

Police say the woman had gone to the location with the man, and he got out of the vehicle. Shortly after, she reportedly heard gunshots and drove away from the location to call police.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.