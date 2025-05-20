The Brief Police say a man was shot and killed after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's Houston home. Police say the woman's current boyfriend was at the home and shot the ex-boyfriend after he entered the home. A second suspect who was with the ex-boyfriend fled the scene but was taken into custody after a chase, authorities say.



A man was shot and killed after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house in the middle of the night, Houston police say.

Authorities say the woman’s current boyfriend is the one who shot the ex-boyfriend.

Shooting at north Houston home

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Saddle Rock.

What we know:

Police say the woman called 911 around 12:44 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone was trying to break into her home in the 1800 block of Saddle Rock. She was reportedly home with her boyfriend, who told her to hide in the closet.

Police say two male suspects kicked in the door and entered the apartment, and the woman’s boyfriend fired multiple shots at them. One of the suspects was shot and died at the scene. Police say the deceased suspect was later identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The woman and her boyfriend were not injured and remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

The ex-boyfriend has not been identified at this time.

Police chase ends with suspect in custody

A police chase ends in a bayou off of Frick Road.

What we know:

Police say the second suspect fled the scene in a Jeep, but officers were quickly able to locate the vehicle. A pursuit ensued, reportedly reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The chase ended up on Frick Road, going down a dirt road and then into a bayou. The suspect was arrested. Police say they recovered a pistol.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the deadly shooting incident.