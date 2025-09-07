The Brief A man was shot and killed near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road on Saturday night. The shooter was in a dark SUV. The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.



A man was shot and killed in southwest Houston on Saturday night.

Deadly shooting on Bissonnet Street

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bissonnet Street, near Fondren Road.

Officers arrived to find a man shot to death in a parking lot.

Prior to the shooting, police say the man had been in an argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot and then walked away toward the street.

Police say someone in a dark-colored SUV got out and started shooting at the man from a distance. The shooter then got back into the SUV and left.

Police say the girlfriend heard the shooting, came back and tried to help her boyfriend. The man died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The shooter has not been identified. Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

The motive is also unclear. Police say the man did not interact with the shooter before the shots were fired.