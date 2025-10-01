The Brief A man was shot and killed with an AR-15 in southeast Houston. Police say a group of friends were hanging out and handling the rifle. Police say the shooter shot the man in the chest.



Houston police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed with an AR-15 while hanging out with a group of friends on Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to Houston police, a group of six friends – believed to be in their 20s – were hanging in the 8400 block of Bonner Drive around 9 p.m. under a carport on the side of a house.

Police say they were handling an AR-15 that belongs to the person who lives there.

At some point, police say the shooter picked up the rifle, racked it once, put it to the man’s chest and fired a round. The man died at the scene.

What they're saying:

Police say no one reported hearing an argument before the shooting, and witnesses believe the shooting was an accident.

Police say they have video of the incident, and the HPD Homicide Unit is conducting a detailed investigation to determine what actually happened.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the shooting has been identified.