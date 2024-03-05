A man was taken into custody after a shooting in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning, officials say.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Park Place.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Park Place.

Police say it appears that two men argued, and then one man shot the other man at least once.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

MORE NEWS: Houston mom wants answers about her missing son

Police say people at an apartment complex pointed out the alleged shooter, and officers took him into custody.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.