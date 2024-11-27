Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Man injured at apartment complex on Fountain View

Published  November 27, 2024 6:18am CST
Crime and Public Safety
A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Houston on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON - A man is expected to survive after he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fountain View.

According to police, the 44-year-old man was shot in the torso in the common area of the apartment complex.

He was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Police say security cameras captured two males, wearing dark clothing, running away from the area after the shooting.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

