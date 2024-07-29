Houston shooting: Man found dead in parking lot, murder suspect arrested

article

A murder suspect is in custody after a shooting in Houston's Edgebrook Area early Sunday morning.

Police were called for a shooting in a parking lot on Edgebrook Drive, not far from I-45, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

A man was found dead in the front seat of a car with a gunshot wound.

The 38-year-old victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

24-year-old Julian Vazquez was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say Vazquez told investigators he was with the victim and admitted to the shooting.

Houston police did not give a reason for the shooting.

He was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.