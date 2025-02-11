article

A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law at a Houston apartment on Monday, police say.

Chris Batiste, 23, was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Houston police.

The backstory:

Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Batiste had an argument with his girlfriend at the apartment, pointed a gun at her and wouldn’t let her leave.

She reportedly called family members for help, and a 25-year-old man – Batiste’s brother-in-law – came to the apartment.

Police say the brother-in-law and Batiste got into a disturbance, and the two fought over Batiste’s gun.

The brother-in-law was shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Bond set for shooting suspect

Police took Batiste into custody. He was later charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.

By the numbers:

His bond was set at a total of $350,000.

Murder: $150,000

Aggravated assault of a family member: $75,000

Aggravated kidnapping: $75,000

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon: $50,000