Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Man charged with brother-in-law's murder

By
Published  February 11, 2025 12:03pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

Chris Batiste (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The Brief

    • Chris Batiste, 23, was charged with murder and three other felonies.
    • Police say he shot and killed his brother-in-law on Monday.
    • His bond was set at a total of $350,000.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law at a Houston apartment on Monday, police say.

Chris Batiste, 23, was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Houston police.

Man killed in shooting on West Montgomery Road

The backstory:

Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Batiste had an argument with his girlfriend at the apartment, pointed a gun at her and wouldn’t let her leave.

She reportedly called family members for help, and a 25-year-old man – Batiste’s brother-in-law – came to the apartment.

Police say the brother-in-law and Batiste got into a disturbance, and the two fought over Batiste’s gun.

The brother-in-law was shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Bond set for shooting suspect

Police took Batiste into custody. He was later charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.

By the numbers:

His bond was set at a total of $350,000.

  • Murder: $150,000
  • Aggravated assault of a family member: $75,000
  • Aggravated kidnapping: $75,000
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon: $50,000

The Source: The information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and court records.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyHouston