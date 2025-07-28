Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: John Byrd charged with brother's murder on Park Row Drive

By
Published  July 28, 2025 1:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

John Byrd (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The Brief

    • A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of his brother.
    • John Caya Byrd, 26, has been charged with murder.
    • Police say the two brothers argued before the shooting.

HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of shooting and killing his older brother after an argument on Saturday.

Man charged with brother's murder

What we know:

According to Houston police, John Caya Byrd, 26, has been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 34-year-old Carlos Benjamin.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 15300 block of Park Row Drive around 12:45 p.m. Saturday and found Benjamin with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say they located Byrd, who told them that he had shot his brother after an argument. Byrd was taken into custody, interviewed by detectives and charged in the case.

Houston news today: Girl, man shot; Humble mall bomb threat

Houston news today: Girl, man shot; Humble mall bomb threat

Today's Houston news for July 28, 2025 includes a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, a bomb threat the prompted the evacuation of Deerbrook Mall in Humble, a Houston man convicted in a migrant smuggling case and a look at today's weather forecast.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what the argument was about.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County