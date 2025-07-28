article

The Brief A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of his brother. John Caya Byrd, 26, has been charged with murder. Police say the two brothers argued before the shooting.



A Houston man is accused of shooting and killing his older brother after an argument on Saturday.

Man charged with brother's murder

What we know:

According to Houston police, John Caya Byrd, 26, has been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 34-year-old Carlos Benjamin.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 15300 block of Park Row Drive around 12:45 p.m. Saturday and found Benjamin with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say they located Byrd, who told them that he had shot his brother after an argument. Byrd was taken into custody, interviewed by detectives and charged in the case.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what the argument was about.