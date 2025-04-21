The Brief A Harris County constable deputy was shot in Downtown Houston. The shooting happened near the 1100 block of Congress outside the Family Law Center. The suspect was also shot.



A Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputy was wounded during a shootout in Downtown Houston with a suspect who was also injured, officials say.

Constable deputy shot in Downtown Houston

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, law enforcement received information around 12:20 p.m. that a man with a weapon was walking from 201 Caroline, the Harris County Civil Courthouse, toward the Family Law Center.

A deputy spotted the suspect and started to chase him toward Congress. Several more deputies then encountered the man, and a shootout occurred in the plaza of the Family Law Center at 1115 Congress, the constable’s office says.

A constable deputy and the suspect were both shot.

The constable deputy, who was shot in the back, was initially taken to a nearby hospital in a patrol car, but she was later transferred to another hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The constable’s office identified her as Constable Deputy Sheila Jones.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

They were both reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is looking into whether the man was involved in any cases at any of the courthouses.

Who is Constable Deputy Sheila Jones

The backstory:

Constable Deputy Sheila Jones has been in law enforcement for over 30 years. She was a major at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She has been with the constable’s office for two years. She is generally assigned to the Harris County Attorney’s Office, officials say.