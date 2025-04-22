The Brief Harris County Constable Deputy Sheila Jones was released from the hospital on Tuesday. She was shot Monday in Downtown Houston outside the Harris County Family Law Center. A suspect, who was also shot, has been charged.



Harris County Constable Deputy Sheila Jones was released from the hospital Tuesday, one day after she was shot in Downtown Houston.

Constable Deputy Sheila Jones released from hospital

Deputy Jones was released from Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. She waved as other law enforcement members escorted her vehicle.

What they're saying:

Following her release from the hospital, Constable Alan Rosen read a message from Deputy Jones:

"I am overwhelmed with the gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I receive from my fellow officers, my family and this incredible community. I love you more than words can express. I am deeply thankful to be alive. And every moment I have now feels like a gift. But what I am most grateful for is the chance to be with my granddaughter. Her smile is my strength. I thank God every day for this second chance."

Suspect charged in Downtown Houston shooting

Previous photo of Parnell Treymayne Bland (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Authorities say Parnell Treymayne Bland, 34, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set because he was also shot and remains hospitalized.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Sheila Jones shot

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, law enforcement received information around 12:20 p.m. Monday that a man with a weapon was walking from 201 Caroline, the Harris County Civil Courthouse, toward the Family Law Center on Congress.

A deputy spotted the suspect and started to chase him toward Congress. Several more deputies then encountered the man, and a shootout occurred in the plaza of the Family Law Center at 1115 Congress, the constable’s office says.

A constable deputy and the suspect were both shot.

The constable deputy, who was shot in the back, was initially taken to a nearby hospital in a patrol car, but she was later transferred to another hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The constable’s office identified her as Constable Deputy Sheila Jones.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Who is Constable Deputy Sheila Jones?

Aerial photo of scene (FOX 26)/ Photo of Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Sheila Jones via Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Dig deeper:

Constable Deputy Sheila Jones has been in law enforcement for over 30 years. She was a major at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She has been with the constable’s office for two years. She is generally assigned to the Harris County Attorney’s Office, officials say.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Per protocol, multiple agencies are investigating the shooting. The Houston Police Department says their officers were not involved in the incident, but they are investigating because the shooting occurred within city limits.