Suspected road rage shooting kills one in southwest Houston; suspect detained
HOUSTON - One person has died and another is detained after a suspected road rage shooting in southwest Houston Thursday morning.
Southwest Houston: Fatal Fuqua shooting
What we know:
Police say they responded to a shooting call at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on West Fuqua Street near South Sam Houston Parkway.
One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to police, witnesses say the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident.
One suspect was detained and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The Source: Houston Police