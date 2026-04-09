Suspected road rage shooting kills one in southwest Houston; suspect detained

The Brief A shooting call came in Thursday morning along West Fuqua Street. One person was killed in what's believed to be a road rage incident. A suspect was detained and hospitalized.



One person has died and another is detained after a suspected road rage shooting in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

Southwest Houston: Fatal Fuqua shooting

What we know:

Police say they responded to a shooting call at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on West Fuqua Street near South Sam Houston Parkway.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, witnesses say the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

One suspect was detained and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.