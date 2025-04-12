Houston Fondren Road shooting: Three wanted for questioning

The Brief The shooting happened on Friday, March 28, on Fondren Road near Wanda Lane. One man is believed to be a suspect. The other two are persons of interest. Anyone with information can call police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking to identify three men in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in late March.

Fondren Road shooting: Three sought in connection

What we know:

According to police, one suspect and two persons of interest are being sought for questioning. The department released photos of the men they are looking to identify.

One man is believed to be a suspect in the shooting. Police say that it is the man pictured wearing the black shirt, sweatpants with white stripes, and black ball cap.

The other two men - the one in the white sweatshirt, and the one dressed in all black with glasses - are considered persons of interest.

March 28 shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on Friday, March 28, on Fondren Road near Wanda Lane.

According to Police Lieutenant Willkens, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim has since been identified as 28-year-old Benny VanRoss.

VanRoss was allegedly standing outside his vehicle and speaking with a female in the parking lot when the suspect ran up from behind him.

The suspect was reportedly wearing all black and used a pistol to shoot the victim once. The suspect then allegedly ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the men who are being sought in this case can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Tipsters who call Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.