Houston crime: Victim shot, killed in Fondren Road parking lot; suspect on the run, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a person in southwest Houston on Friday night.

Fondren Road shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on Friday in the 9200 block of Fondren Road near Wanda Lane.

According to Police Lieutenant Willkens, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was allegedly standing outside his vehicle and speaking with a female in the parking lot when the suspect ran up from behind him.

The suspect was reportedly wearing all black and used a pistol to shoot the victim once. The suspect then allegedly ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.