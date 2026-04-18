Brays Oaks shooting kills 1, critically injures another

The Brief A shooting was reported on Fondren Road. One person was found dead at the scene. Another was injured. No one is in custody at this time.



Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Houston's Brays Oaks area Saturday afternoon.

Houston crime: Fondren shooting

What we know:

Officials say the shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Fondren Road near South Braeswood Boulevard.

Officers at the scene found one person deceased when they arrived at the scene. Officials later confirmed that another person was critically injured.

No one is in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no information on any potential suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)