A man was found fatally shot near a Fiesta parking lot in northeast Houston, police confirmed early Sunday morning.

HPD's Watch Command confirmed that the call came in at 11:29 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the METRO bus stop in the Fiesta parking lot located at 9419 Mesa Drive, near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Tidwell Road. Upon arrival, they found a man covered in blood and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department (HFD).

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim, and no suspect information is available at this time. HPD homicide detectives are on the scene gathering evidence.

This is a developing story.