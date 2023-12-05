Houston police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg and hospitalized late Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Houston police and Fire Department responded to 14099 290 Frontage Road in the Fairbanks and Northwest Crossing area after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, two people were found in a silver Toyota Camry with multiple bullet holes in the passenger side.

The driver of the car suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Houston police are unsure where the shooting took place.