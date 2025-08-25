The Brief A shooting occurred on Deihl Road in northwest Houston. The person was on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle when the person died. The person ended up at a gas station on TC Jester.



A person died on the way to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Houston, police say.

Deadly shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 6400 block of Deihl Road.

The person was on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle but ended up at TC Jester and W. Tidwell, police say. That person was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. There is no description of the person who was killed, and that person has not been identified.

What's next:

Houston police are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.