Houston shooting on Deihl Road leads to investigation on TC Jester
HOUSTON - A person died on the way to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Houston, police say.
Deadly shooting
What we know:
According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 6400 block of Deihl Road.
The person was on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle but ended up at TC Jester and W. Tidwell, police say. That person was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. There is no description of the person who was killed, and that person has not been identified.
What's next:
Houston police are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.