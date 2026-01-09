T-shirt sale turns to shootout in SW Houston; at least two injured, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported on Cobblefield Lane near West Bellfort Avenue. There was apparently an argument between T-shirt sellers and the buyers that turned into a shootout. Police advise sellers to meet buyers in a public place that has cameras.



Two out of four people are hospitalized after police say a T-shirt sale turned into a shootout in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

Houston Brays Bayou: Cobblefield Lane shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Friday on Cobblefield Lane, near West Belfort Avenue and Pembridge Drive.

Police at the scene said two people were there to sell T-shirts to two other people they met on Facebook Marketplace. It's believed the buyers came to the scene on foot, and the sellers came in a vehicle.

Allegedly, an argument started between the two groups, and both parties fired shots. Police say one of the buyers and one of the sellers were taken to a hospital in private vehicles.

No one else was harmed.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There has been no mention of arrests or charges at this time.

It's not clear if any nearby homes or vehicles were damaged in the shooting.

Internet sale safety

What you can do:

Police advised those who sell products on the internet to meet their buyers in a public place such as a police department.

"Meet somewhere where there's going to be a lot of cameras and a lot of eyes on you," said HPD Detective Alvarez. "Usually, when you come to an area you're not familiar with, these kinds of things happen. Just be very vigilant of your surroundings and who you meet online."