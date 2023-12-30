Police say a man was shot after walking out of a Houston club.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Napoleon.

Police say a female friend had dropped the man off at the club because he was going to meet his friend.

He wasn’t able to find his friend in the club, so he texted the woman that he was going back to the car, authorities say.

As he was walking down the road, police say a small, older model sedan drove past. The woman reported that she heard two gunshots and then saw her friend go down.

The man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting continues.