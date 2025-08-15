article

The Brief Cameron Clark Jackson, 27, was charged with murder. He’s accused in the death of 13-year-old Za’Wight Johnson. Johnson was struck by gunfire as shots were fired outside of his apartment, police say.



A man has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the living room of a Houston apartment over the weekend.

Suspect charged with murder

Cameron Clark Jackson, 27, was charged with murder. He’s accused in the death of 13-year-old Za’Wight Johnson.

Jackson was arrested by the HPD Westside Patrol Divisional Gang Unit on Thursday. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deadly shooting on Ashford Meadow

The backstory:

Johnson was killed in a shooting around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive.

According to police, there was evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police say Johnson was in the living room of his apartment when he was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.