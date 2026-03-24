Man found shot to death in Houston's South Side

The Brief Police responded to a shooting call Saturday evening along Calhoun Road. A man was found shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was found shot to death in Houston's South Side over the weekend, and police are turning to the public for any information.

South Side Houston crime: Calhoun Road shooting

What we know:

Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Calhoun Road near Jarmese Street.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they reportedly heard gunshots. A 26-year-old man was later found lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Police provided first aid until paramedics came, but the paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be named publicly until his loved ones have been notified.

There is no information regarding any suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)