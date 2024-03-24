Houston police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left two men injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were flagged down in the 5800 block of the SH 288 service road.

Houston police investigate after two men were found shot along SH 288.

Police say two men in a car both had gunshot wounds to their torsos and extremities. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police determined that the shooting actually occurred in the 5200 block of Almeda, but it’s unclear at this time how it unfolded.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 and Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.