20-year-old shot, killed at Houston apartment complex, police say

Published  November 22, 2025 11:09am CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A man was found dead overnight at an apartment complex on Curry Road.
    • Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A man was pronounced dead overnight after a shooting at an apartment complex near Houston's Eastex Freeway, police say.

Houston crime: Fatal Curry Road shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a complex on Curry Road near Yorkshire Street.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex.

First responders found a 20-year-old man deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

There is no information regarding who was involved or why the shooting happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can contact one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

