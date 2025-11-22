20-year-old shot, killed at Houston apartment complex, police say

The Brief A man was found dead overnight at an apartment complex on Curry Road. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was pronounced dead overnight after a shooting at an apartment complex near Houston's Eastex Freeway, police say.

Houston crime: Fatal Curry Road shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a complex on Curry Road near Yorkshire Street.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex.

First responders found a 20-year-old man deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

There is no information regarding who was involved or why the shooting happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)