20-year-old shot, killed at Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON - A man was pronounced dead overnight after a shooting at an apartment complex near Houston's Eastex Freeway, police say.
Houston crime: Fatal Curry Road shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a complex on Curry Road near Yorkshire Street.
Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex.
First responders found a 20-year-old man deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified.
There is no information regarding who was involved or why the shooting happened.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident can contact one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and the Houston Police Department